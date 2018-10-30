What a delight to talk to someone running for public office who actually wants your opinion and listens to you.

I had this experience when I talked with Scott Bell, running for the Legislature in West Jordan. He was excited about the chance to contribute to our community. He was upbeat, pleasant and open to suggestions of what the community needed. He wasn't stuck to just one party's agenda.

He was knowledgeable about the topics I brought up and had specific things, not just generalities, he hoped to be able to accomplish. He didn't tear down his competition but was positive about what he wanted to do. No negative campaigning. He understands the common person's challenges because he is one, not a lifetime politician. He's concerned about education, clean air, clean water, better health care, keeping our budget balanced and is willing to work with those of differing opinions.

He's a statesman, not a politician. If only all the people running for office could be like that.

Gary Nichols

West Jordan