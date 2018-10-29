I see things today that I thought I would never see in America.

Without a hint of exaggeration, I can say there is widespread corruption in politics and government and callous exploitation in business.

I see people willing to work hard, but without asking the question whether the work is worthy, or right or good for society.

I see the dumbing down of individuals so that nary a serious book has been opened in years, and instead entertainment and addiction is the daily want and need.

I see a nation dedicated to perpetual war abroad, when there is little credible threat to the homeland by actual armies.

I see a once-confident and courageous people cowering in corners due to anxiety, insecurity and depression.

I thought long life was supposed to be a good thing.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross