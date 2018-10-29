SALT LAKE CITY — With Utah and Utah State both ranked in the top 25 of the AP and Coaches polls, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham was asked about the state of college football in Utah during his Monday afternoon press conference.

More to the point, he was questioned about the Aggies’ success this season and whether he had personally reached out to USU coach Matt Wells with some sort of congratulations.

After some initial confusion and/or ribbing of the media — “you want me to send a congratulations text to him?” Whittingham asked — the Utes’ headman had nothing but praise.

“I respect Matt Wells and think he is a heck of a football coach,” Whittingham said. “He is doing a great job up there and they are playing really well, in addition to what we are doing here. Both programs seem to be hitting on all cylinders, at least for the time being, and that is good for the state to have two teams ranked.”

As for the much-desired congratulations text, Whittingham promised he'd send one.

"I will send him a text."

BURGESS FOR BLAIR?: Senior safety Marquise Blair will miss the first half of the ASU game due to a targeting infraction on UCLA quarterback Wilton Speight.

Textbook targeting on Utah Safety Marquise Blair, his second such offense this season. Poor decision with his team up 31-7 in the second half. He’ll miss the first half next week vs Arizona State. @Utah_Football #Utes #UCLA pic.twitter.com/LlZgeOdN6N — The CFB Source (@TheCFBSource) October 27, 2018

It was Blair’s second targeting offense this season, but unlike his earlier penalty, incurred on a hit against Washington running back Myles Gaskin during the Utes’ 21-7 loss to the Huskies, Blair’s hit on Speight was textbook.

Whittingham addressed it as such, noting, “We are constantly reminding, teaching and drilling into them the proper way to tackle.”

“Marquise is just an ultra-aggressive player. He is as aggressive a player as we have had come through here and he just wants to hit everything that moves. He has gotten better with that, but as you saw it showed up again on Friday.”

While no decision has been made as to who will assume the starting spot against the Sun Devils, Terrell Burgess is the frontrunner.

“There are a lot of possibilities and that is one," said Whittingham. "Terrell is the Britain Covey of the defense. He can play corner, nickelback and either safety spot. There is a strong possibility he will take over there.”

SHUT OUT: A week after sweeping the Pac-12 Player of the Week awards, the Utes were denied any honors Monday.

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton, Cal linebacker Evan Weaver and ASU wide receiver/kick returner N’Keal Harry Jr., each took home the designation, at the expense of Zack Moss, Cody Barton and Matt Gay.

Those three Utah players were nominated for Pac-12 Player of the Week, but Oregon State’s miraculous 28-point comeback win over Colorado, coupled with Cal’s 12-10 upset of Washington and Harry Jr’s. 92-yard touchdown return during ASU’s 38-35 win over USC proved too much to overcome.