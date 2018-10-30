SALT LAKE CITY — The 70 new emojis promised in the Apple iOS 12.1 update haven’t even been released yet. But that hasn’t stopped the company that is in charge of creating emojis from considering ideas for its next round in 2019.

What's going on: Unicode Consortium, which handles the standards of emoji for all “emoji vendors,” released the draft of candidates for Emoji 12.0, the 2019 emoji update, on Oct. 23.

According to ABC News, this list, if approved, would add over 260 characters to the emoji keyboard. Most of these would be variations in skin tone on current emojis, allowing for mixed-race couples, for example.

However, 61 of the new emojis would be completely new characters. Examples include a sloth, banjo and wheelchair.

ABC News reported that the white heart and flamingo emojis, which were originally proposed for the 2018 update, are now being proposed for the 2019 update.

According to the Unicode Consortium news release, “(the) complete list of emoji sequences for Emoji 12.0 will be finalized during the next (Unicode Technical Committee) meeting in January 2019.”

Flashback: Earlier this month, the Deseret News did a story about the 70 new emojis coming with the Apple iOS 12.1 update. Pictures of some of the emojis can be viewed here.