In 2012, it was the final year of the WAC. With Gary Andersen at the helm, USU went undefeated in league play and lost its only two games by a combined five points. The team finished 11-2, won a dominant Potato Bowl over Toledo (41-15), and then finished the season ranked 16th in the AP poll. That was the Andersen high.

Fast-forward to 2018, and the Aggies are ranked 18th in the AP Poll and 20th in the Coaches Poll. Four regular-season games remain, but bigger possibilities are within reasonable reach. How high can this team go?

Let's talk about some things, and some other things, too.

Three things from the past: USU 69, New Mexico 19

1. The fast start

A football game consists of four 15-minute quarters, but on Saturday afternoon in Logan, the Aggies only needed two of those quarters to light the A blue. The Aggies took a 52-5 lead into halftime and eventually took a 61-19 win to extend their winning streak into November.

As you are well aware, the Aggies score fast. Consider:

USU has outscored opponents 110-29 in the first quarter.

Stretching it one more quarter, the Aggies have outscored opponents 228-70 in the first half.

At one point in the broadcast, the announcers mentioned how Utah State has had 15 scoring drives in less than two minutes. By the time the fact was out there, the Aggies had done it again. And then again. So, really, who knows how accurate that statistic is. Bottom line: when the Aggiess score, it's fast-paced and explosive.

The scoring load is also well-distributed among offense, defense and special teams. So far on the season, 20 different Aggies have scored a touchdown.

2. Jordan Love and the offense

After a lackluster game in Wyoming, Love was ready to kick it back to his level of normalcy. Like the rest of the team, he only needed 30 minutes to get his job done: 23 of 32, 448 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half.

By the end of the game, Love and backup quarterback Henry Colombi completed passes to 14 different receivers with four different guys catching balls for scores. Specifically, for the first time since 2013, the Aggies had a pair of 100-yard receivers in the same game, with Jalen Greene (four catches, 108 yards) and Ron'quavion Tarver (seven catches, 112 yards) the lead targets.

3. Play of the game: Shaq Bond

The Aggie offense started the game with the ball but quickly went three-and-out. The Lobos turned their first possession into a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. After an Aggie touchdown, the Lobos marched upfield again and were knocking on the end zone for another score.

Shaquez Bond, a junior college transfer from California, had other plans as he intercepted a pass at the goal line and then raced 100 yards to the other end zone. Check out all these tidbits:

Sure, it's not a concrete fact, but it was a momentum-shifting play that sparked Utah State to take control of the game. The game was over as quickly as he raced in his 100-yard dash.

The distance covered was the second longest interception returned for a touchdown in school history.

Oh, and Bond is the fourth player in MWC history to go 100 yards on an interception.

The Aggies have played eight games in 2018, and the date with Air Force is the only matchup in which the defense or special teams failed to score a touchdown.

[email protected]'s Shaq Bond goes 1⃣0⃣0⃣ yards for the pick six! pic.twitter.com/ASEQevUql6— Stadium (@WatchStadium) October 27, 2018

Three things for the future: USU at Hawaii

1. The Rainbow Warriors started fast but fizzled as of late

After starting the season 6-1, Hawaii has lost its last three games (BYU, Nevada and Fresno State). The offense is still sizzling as sophomore quarterback Cole McDonald has arcade-game-like stats — 2,832 yards, 62.4 percent completion percentage, 30 passing touchdowns — but the defense has been exposed. In those last three losses, Hawaii has been outscored 139-65, and it's not like it is playing high-caliber scorers either.

For example, BYU scored 49 in its win over Hawaii while struggling offensively in the loss last weekend to NIU (a 7-6 defeat). Fresno State has an extremely stout defense and that is its identity, but it was able to score 50 last weekend against Hawaii (its second highest this season after scoring 79 in Week 1 against Idaho). On the season, Hawaii has given up 34.6 points per game, 106th in the nation. With yards per game, Hawaii gives up 439 yards a game, which is in the bottom 30 in the country.

So, um, see every three-by-three on the season in regards to Utah State's offense.

2. Player to watch: a Utah native

McDonald's favorite target is 5-10 receiver John Ursua. The junior hauled in 12 touchdowns within the first six games but has been limited to two in the entire month of October. Regardless, he has a tendency to slip behind defenders due to his speed and footwork, but also the elusive offensive scheme he can get placed in. He's worth watching against a good Utah State secondary.

Side tangent: Ursua was born in Hawaii, but moved to Utah where he attended Cedar and Westlake high schools. Two of his brothers played football as well and both attended Southern Utah University.

3. KJZZ will broadcast the game

With the game being in Hawaii, it has a late start (10 p.m. MDT). Consequently, the game wasn't going to be televised for those in Utah to see both high-octane offenses air it out until KJZZ picked it up to provide the opportunity. USU is favored by 19 and ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Aggies an 89.2 percent chance of bringing a win back to the mainland.

BONUS: Unrelated but worthwhile

Around the Mountain West: is it time to think about Fresno State?

As Utah State entered the top-25 rankings, another Mountain West team got the invite, too. Fresno State, which like USU has been on the fringe of the rankings for most of October, sits 20th. As well, the Bull Dogs are undefeated in league play and atop the West Division standings.

Fresno State's only loss was to the hands of Big Ten's Minnesota. FSU only lost to the Gophers by a touchdown, 21-14, in a good defensive showdown. The following non-conference game had Fresno State beat Pac-12 foe UCLA 38-14. Consequently, many statistical models give Fresno State the strongest resume amongst the Group of Five playoff hopefuls.

If Utah State can take care of business week-by-week, as it is instructed by coach Matt Wells to do, it's highly probable the Aggies would face Fresno State in the conference championship game. Sure, Utah State needs to beat Boise on the Smurf Turf first, but a date with Fresno is extremely likely.

In fact, the Mountain West Wire has predicted for a few weeks now that USU will play in the Las Vegas Bowl, which traditionally goes to the conference champion.

It's a weekly process, but the next month could give Aggie fans a lot to cheer for.