SALT LAKE CITY — You’ll probably have the urge to kick back and watch a family-friendly scary movie this week. Deciding on one might prove difficult.

What’s going on: Telecom company Frontier has a new report that identified the most popular kid-friendly Halloween films in every state.

The report looked at Google Trends data for all 50 states and cross-referenced the data with all G- and PG-rated movies from across the country.

This year’s list includes 15 different movies, many of which are considered Halloween movies and some that aren’t even close (ahem, looking at you, “Harry Potter”), Fatherly reports.

“Now, while we typically associate Halloween with horror, there simply aren’t that many horror movies to watch with a small kid. Though all the movies on the list have a darker bent, very few of them could be considered scary at all. Nonetheless, they’re each perfect for the season.”

Utah: “Nightmare Before Christmas” topped the list in Utah and Arizona. It also led the way in Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri.

Utah’s favorite movie remained unchanged from last year’s version of the report.

Region doesn’t matter: The data shows that favorite movies aren’t always regional. “Ghostbusters,” for example, is the favorite in 10 states. Similarly, “Coco” tops the list in Washington, Idaho, Nebraska, Illinois, Ohio and California, according to Mental Floss.