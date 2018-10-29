Dixie State junior middle blocker Lauren Gammell earned her fourth Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week award of the 2018 season on Monday for her efforts in the Trailblazers’ home conference sweep this past weekend.

Gammell averaged 8.5 total blocks per match (2.1 bps) and 4.5 kills (1.1 kps) in the two victories during the weekend. She tallied a match-high six block assists and six kills in the three-set sweep of Colorado Christian on Friday, including five block assists in the third set. Two of Gammell’s five blocks in the third frame came on the final two points of the night to lift DSU to a 30-28 match-clinching win.

The junior, who is now the NCAA Division II leader in both total blocks (143) and blocks per set (1.59), followed that up with by tying her DSU single-match total blocks and block assists records with 11 in DSU’s thrilling five-set win over Regis on Saturday. Three of her 11 block assists came in DSU’s final 6-3 run, including the final point of the night to clinch to victory. She also became DSU’s career leader in block assists (248) and vaulted to third place in career total blocks (269) in the win.

Dixie State (20-4, 15-2 RMAC) looks to clinch a share of the 2018 RMAC regular season title this Friday as the Trailblazers host in-state rival Westminster College inside the DSU SAC at 6 p.m.