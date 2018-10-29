Utah State placekicker Dominik Eberle was selected as one of three Lou Groza Award “Stars of the Week,” it was announced Monday by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

The Lou Groza Award, which is presented by the Orange Bowl, recognizes three of the top FBS kickers each week. In addition to Eberle, Andre Smytz of Syracuse and Alex Kessman of Pittsburgh earned the honor for week nine of the 2018 college football season.

In Utah State’s 61-19 win over New Mexico last weekend, Eberle moved into second place among all FBS players in scoring with his 19-point performance against the Lobos. He has now scored 92 points this season. It is the second time he has scored 19 points in a game during his career.

Eberle made field goals of 34, 28, 27 and 18 yards to bring his season total to 15, which ties him for fourth in the nation. He also made all seven of his extra point attempts to stay perfect on PATs throughout his career.

On the season, Eberle, a 2017 Lou Groza Award Finalist, has made 15 of his 18 field goal attempts (83.3 percent) and is a perfect 47-for-47 on extra points.

Earlier this season, Eberle rewrote the history books in the Aggies’ 60-13 dismantling of New Mexico State, a rematch of the 2017 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. The 6-foot-2 junior from Nuremberg, Germany, tied an NCAA record for points scored in a game by a kicker with 24, matching the feat set by Western Michigan’s Mike Prindle in 1984. He also tied an NCAA record with his three 51-yard field goals, becoming just the sixth player to accomplish that feat.

Eberle also set a school and Mountain West record with his six made field goals, while his six field goal attempts tied his own school record set last season.

In all, Eberle made field goals from 44, 32, 51, 21, 51 and 51 yards, as those six made field goals are tied for the third-most in a single game in NCAA history.

Utah State is back in action on Saturday, Nov. 3, when it takes on Hawai’i at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The game is scheduled to kick off at 10 p.m. MT. The Aggies will close out the home portion of their schedule against San José State on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m., at Maverik Stadium.