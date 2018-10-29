ELKO, Nevada — A Utah man died Thursday in a gold mining accident in Elko, Nevada.

Jason Holman, 42, of Goshen, Utah County, was loading materials when ground fell in the mine where he was working, according to a news release from Small Mine Development, which operates the mine.

Holman worked at the Lee Smith Mine.

The accident is under investigation by the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the Nevada state mine inspector and the local sheriff's office.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time. Small Mine Development lost a valuable employee and our mining family is grieving with the family. We are deeply saddened that this tragic event occurred and will endeavor to determine the cause and work to prevent reoccurrence," the company said in the statement.