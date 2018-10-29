SALT LAKE CITY — More than half of all movies in the last 50 years have been rated R, according to a new reportreleased from the Motion Picture Association of America.
- The report said that 17,202 movies from the last 50 years have been rated R, which represents a majority of the 29,791 films that have been released, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- PG films represent the next largest group with 5,578 films.
- PG-13 is third with 4,913 films (and seems to be on the downward trend).
- In total, 524 films received an X or NC-17 rating.
- The highest amount of R movies (645) were released in 2003. PG-13 movies came in second with 186.
- In 2017, there were 307 R-rated movies.
Why it matters: “As a class, R-rated movies generate less revenue than PG or PG-13 movies, and studios know in general what a movie will be rated when they read the script. Language, of course, is a major indicator of rating, as well as explicit depictions of sex and violence,” Relevant magazine reports.
Recent success: However, R-rated movies have seen a recent run of success. Horror films like “Halloween,”“Venom” and “Get Out” have cleaned up at the box office. Similarly, there have been a number of R-rated films, like “The Shape of Water.”
Reaction: Current MPAA chairman-CEO Charles Rivkin wrote in the report that the MPAA ratings were created to help families make informed decisions.
- "Given the extraordinary changes in our culture, environment, entertainment and society over the past 50 years, this anniversary feels particularly hard-earned and special. We could point to many factors behind the ratings' success, but the clearest of all comes directly from our founding mission: to maintain the trust and confidence of American parents."
- The report found 91 percent of parents are “extremely familiar” with the rating system.
- 84 percent of parents said the rating system is accurate for movies.
- 88 percent of parents said the rating descriptions are accurate.