SALT LAKE CITY — More than half of all movies in the last 50 years have been rated R, according to a new reportreleased from the Motion Picture Association of America.

The report said that 17,202 movies from the last 50 years have been rated R, which represents a majority of the 29,791 films that have been released, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

PG films represent the next largest group with 5,578 films.

PG-13 is third with 4,913 films (and seems to be on the downward trend).

In total, 524 films received an X or NC-17 rating.

The highest amount of R movies (645) were released in 2003. PG-13 movies came in second with 186.

In 2017, there were 307 R-rated movies.

Why it matters: “As a class, R-rated movies generate less revenue than PG or PG-13 movies, and studios know in general what a movie will be rated when they read the script. Language, of course, is a major indicator of rating, as well as explicit depictions of sex and violence,” Relevant magazine reports.

Recent success: However, R-rated movies have seen a recent run of success. Horror films like “Halloween,”“Venom” and “Get Out” have cleaned up at the box office. Similarly, there have been a number of R-rated films, like “The Shape of Water.”

Reaction: Current MPAA chairman-CEO Charles Rivkin wrote in the report that the MPAA ratings were created to help families make informed decisions.

"Given the extraordinary changes in our culture, environment, entertainment and society over the past 50 years, this anniversary feels particularly hard-earned and special. We could point to many factors behind the ratings' success, but the clearest of all comes directly from our founding mission: to maintain the trust and confidence of American parents."