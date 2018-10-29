SALT LAKE CITY — It’s almost time to fall back.

What’s going on: Daylight saving time will officially end this coming weekend, giving everyone an extra hour of sleep. Finally.

Beginning at 2 a.m. on Nov. 4, the clocks will roll back one hour.

So your 7 a.m. today will be your 6 a.m. next week.

You’ll want to set your clock back one hour if you’re awake before 2 a.m.

If you’re awake around 2 a.m., wait until the morning to change your clocks.

Why?: “Daylight saving time gives people that extra hour of sunlight during the warm summer months, then comes standard time when that extra hour of daylight is snatched away in the evening and shifted to the morning hours. It’s an age-old tradition that officially isn’t that old,” CBS News reports.

The practice of flipping your clocks forward (in the spring) and back (in the fall) began in 1975 to help save energy.

Not everyone: Not everyone will observe the change. Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas are among those who don’t honor the change.

The European Union has considered dropping daylight saving time next year.

Utah has considered legislation that would put daylight saving time on the ballot.

Return: Daylight saving time returns on the second Sunday in March.

