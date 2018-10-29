Both of Utah State’s cross-country teams remained in the top 10 in the latest NCAA Division I Cross Country Regional Rankings, released Monday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The Aggie women stayed put at No. 7, while the men dropped one spot to No. 9.

On the men’s side, the top-three teams remained the same in No. 1 Northern Arizona, No. 2 BYU and No. 3 Colorado. Air Force climbed two spots to No. 4, while Colorado State stood pat at No. 5.

For the women in the Mountain Region, defending NCAA cross-country champion New Mexico retook the top spot after it captured the school’s 11th consecutive Mountain West title last weekend. Falling one spot to No. 2 was Colorado, which finished second at the Pac-12 Championships.

Also in the top five were No. 3 BYU, No. 4 Southern Utah and No. 5 Northern Arizona.

The regional championships will take place nationwide on Nov. 9. The top-two teams in each region automatically qualify for the NCAAs to take up 18 spots. After that, 13 additional at-large bids are granted.

In Utah State’s last outing, Utah State had two runners earn all-Mountain West honors at the annual Mountain West Championships, held Oct. 26, at Morley Field at Balboa Park. The women’s team placed fourth overall, while the men finished fifth.

Alyssa Snyder recorded the best finish for an Aggie at the meet as the senior earned second-team all-MW honors after placing 13th in the women’s 6-kilometer race with a time of 21:14.1. At last year’s MW Championships, Snyder garnered first-team accolades after finishing sixth with a time of 20:55.40.

On the men’s side, junior Luke Beattie also garnered second-team all-MW honors after placing 14th in the 8-kilometer race with a time of 25:07.2. The native of Woodstock, Illinois, was also tabbed the MW Cross Country Freshman of the Year after he finished 35th with a time of 25:12.0 at the 2016 championships.

New Mexico won the women’s team title with 33 points, edging out Boise State by just two points. Three Lobos finished 1-2-3 in the race, including individual champion Weini Kelati, who was the only runner to run a sub-20-minute race as she crossed the finish line in 19:49.3.

Air Force placed third with 105 points, while Utah State came in fourth with 126 points. Rounding out the 11-team field was San José State (149 points), Nevada (155), Colorado State (155), Wyoming (196), Fresno State (292), San Diego State (307) and UNLV (335).

Boise State captured the men’s team title with 50 points. The Broncos were followed by Air Force in second (63), Colorado State in third (76) and Wyoming in fourth (80). The Aggies rounded out the top five with 120 points.

New Mexico (144), San José State (161) and Fresno State (239) finished in sixth, seventh and eighth place, respectively.

Utah State returns to action in two weeks when it travels to Provo, Utah, for the NCAA Mountain Region Championships on Friday, Nov. 9. The race is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., at East Bay Golf Course.