WEST JORDAN — A family pumpkin patch was forced to close for the season after vandals destroyed its pumpkin crop and decorations.

Jasmine Rojas, co-owner of Rojas Farms near 3000 West and 7800 South in West Jordan, said when they closed Saturday, everything was fine. Then when they came to open on Sunday, they discovered that someone had vandalized their pumpkin patch.

"Someone had just gone and basically destroyed everything. They destroyed our crops. They stole some of our mini wheelbarrows that we use for our kids to use,” Rojas said. “It was really a sad scene to just come to.”

Photos posted to Facebook show broken and smashed pumpkins, scarecrow decorations snapped in half, a huge spider feature crumpled.

Rojas estimates that the damage will cost them about $2,400.

“It’s very sad because we usually stay open ’til Halloween. The last couple of days are big selling days because everybody kind of goes last minute. It’s really affecting us,” she said.

Rojas said she was grateful for all the people who showed their support and helped them with the cleanup Sunday.

Anyone with information about the vandalism of the pumpkin patch is urged to call police.