SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re from Utah, you probably have one piece of candy on your mind this Halloween season — Jolly Ranchers.

A new report from CandyStore.com identified Jolly Ranchers as the most popular Halloween candy in the Beehive State. Tootsie Pops placed a close second and Candy Corn finished in third place.

The data identified each state’s favorite candy by analyzing how many pounds of specific candies have been sold over the last 10 years (2007 to 2017).

Jolly Ranchers led the way in Utah with 483,545 pounds over the last 10 years. Candy Corn had 172,832 pounds, while Tootsie Pops had 148,780 pounds.

Skittles topped the entire country, followed by M&Ms, Snickers, Reese’s Cups, and Starburst as the top five candy types.

Candy corn, Hot Tamales, Hershey’s, Tootsie Pops and Jolly Ranchers rounded out the top 10.

Bigger picture: Analysts told the Deseret News last week that Halloween sales are expected to climb this year.

"We forecast Americans to scare up $2.5 billion to spend on Halloween candy this year, the most ever, which would spell $20.10 per household," said IHS Markit economist David Deull.

2017: Last year, Jolly Ranchers topped the list for Utah, too.