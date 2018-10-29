SALT LAKE CITY — Dennis Vincent, the deputy Brigham City police chief who had worked in the department for almost 25 years, has died. He was 53 years old.

Vincent passed away Friday after recently suffering two strokes, Chief Michael Nelsen said in a statement, noting the "deep sorrow and heavy hearts" in his department.

Just after his yearly fitness test on Oct 18, Vincent suffered a stroke and collapsed. Brain surgeons at University of Utah Hospital discovered a second aneurysm and Vincent did not recover, Nelsen said.

Vincent's unofficial career in law enforcement began when he was young and would ride his bicycle around the city, issuing his own tickets for offenses he spotted, according to Nelsen. He later worked for Willard police, later becoming the city's police chief.

He began as an officer for Brigham City police in 1994 and was eventually promoted to assistant police chief and Brigham City emergency manager, the titles he held at the time of his death. Previously, he was department spokesman and an investigator for the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office.

He also was heavily involved for years in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

A funeral service is planned for Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Box Elder Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 420 S. 800 West. A viewing begins at noon.

A separate viewing is scheduled on Friday from 5-9 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E. 200 South in Brigham City.