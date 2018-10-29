RIVERDALE, Weber County — A 15-year-old boy was shot and an 18-year-old man arrested in what police are calling a gang-related shooting over the weekend.

About 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old was "shot in his lower extremities" during a drive-by shooting at 44375 S. 700 West in Riverdale, according to a statement from police. The teen was "expected to survive."

The teen was walking along the sidewalk with another boy when they were shot at. The boy was shot in the leg, a Weber County Jail report states.

"In speaking with the victims, officers learned the victims were arguing over a social media app in regards to gang-related rhetoric with another juvenile just before the shooting. The victims advised the juvenile sent them pictures of hollow point bullets and advised something to the affect of he was coming to their home to use them on the victims. Within minutes, the shooting occurred," according to the report.

The social media account belonged to a 16-year-old boy, police say, and that teen's older brother was identified as the shooter.

Isacc Jacob Fazzio, 18, was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. His younger brother was also taken into custody, the report states.

Fazzio claimed the two teens he shot at were threatening his brother, according to the report.

"Isacc took his father's 9mm gun from his room and drove to the victims' address in his black Mercedes. Isacc admitted as he was driving to the residence his father's gun was in his lap. He (said) when he saw the victims, he drove alongside of them so the victims were directly outside of the passenger side of the window. He (said) one of the males gestured toward his waistband, so he (Isacc) pointed his father's gun directly at the males and fired one round. Issac then stated he returned home and told his brother the males wouldn't be bothering him any more," the report states.

Investigators served a search warrant on Fazzio's house and reported finding a handgun under his mattress, a rifle in his closet and a large amount of cash and marijuana.