SALT LAKE CITY — Avoiding lines at Disneyland is a little more complicated than just “wishing upon a star.” You have to know the right time to go.

Scott Craven of the Arizona Republic recently penned an article for USA Today in which he gave out a little secret — the best way to beat Disneyland crowds in 2019.

What you should know: Craven states that 2019 is sure to be a busy (and therefore crowded) year at the theme park, due to the opening of its newest attraction, "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge." And crowds mean more than just a high concentration in Star Wars Land. They mean longer lines everywhere.

If waiting three hours to go down the waterfall at Splash Mountain doesn’t sound ideal, Craven offers a good tip: Go right before Star Wars Land opens.

Why?: “June 7-9 and 14-16, 2019, are blacked out for those holding the cheaper annual passes,” Craven pointed out, noting that pass-holders add to the crowds at Disneyland. “In addition, countless other guests will hold off visiting until Star Wars opens (believed to be in the last week of June, when Disney has started a nearly summer-long blackout for holders of Select and Deluxe annual passes).”

So, basically, head to Disneyland during those dates and avoid the Star Wars Land rush altogether.

What about California Adventure?: According to the article, trying to avoid lines by just going to California Adventure probably won’t make much of a difference. Annual pass holders will most likely be flocking to the neighboring park due to a nearly summer-long “blackout” that Disney instigated for crowd control.

“You can bet anyone who has paid several hundred bucks to attend a park for 'free' is going to get their Disney one way or another,” said Craven.

