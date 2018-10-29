Utah State coach Matt Wells says he doesn’t project beyond the next game, except to remind players their primary goal is to win the Mountain West.

“We tell them … to put ourselves in a place to win the championship in November. You know what? Here we go,” Wells said of his 18th-ranked Aggies.

As far as the remaining schedule goes, he says, “Saddle up.”

That way, if they don’t win the MWC, they can always go for the PRCA bronco busting championship. Eeeee-haw!

YESTERYEAR’S VOICE

Meanwhile, a different type Bronco — Mendenhall — has his Virginia Cavaliers leading the ACC Coastal Division.

“Football programs start advancing when what is being taught and what is being adjusted to in real time is being executed, rather than the next week,” the former BYU coach said.

What is he talking about? It’s hard to say.

Maybe it’s best just to assume everyone’s fully invested and leave it at that.

CROSSING THE LEINART

AP Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin talks with an official as the Owls take on Marshall during an NCAA college football game in Huntington, W.Va., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Marshall won, 31-7. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

Alabama reportedly offered a scholarship to an eighth grader; Michigan to a seventh grader. Last week, Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin joked about recruiting 11-year-old Cole Leinart, son of USC great Matt Leinart.

Kiffin trolled Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman by saying he was on the trail of the famous quarterback’s son.

Heh-heh. Good one, coach. Because, you know, nobody would actually recruit a pre-teen. Heh-heh.

KIDDIE CAR

Dwight Perry, Seattle Times, on Cole Leinart: “The NCAA is already looking into that shiny new bicycle he’s suddenly riding to school.”

BREAKFAST CLUB

AP Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds hand to his head as he reacts to the team not scoring on a play late in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 110-106. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LeBron James is telling media the Lakers’ chemistry is a work in progress.

How long will it take?

“Um, not as fast as you guys think it’s going to happen. I always kind of compare it to like instant oatmeal,” he said. “It is not that fast.”

So maybe LBJ and the Lakers should look into Pop-Tarts.

REALITY GAP

The Cleveland Cavaliers fired Tyronn Lue after a 0-6 start in his first season without LeBron James.

Which makes you wonder, which is more unrealistic, Cavs management or the people behind those “Hillary in 2020” rumors.

GIFTING TIME

Rick Bowmer Golden State Warriors' Jonas Jerebko (21) celebrates after scoring the winning shot against the Utah Jazz, with teammates Jordan Bell, rear, and DeMarcus Cousins, right, in the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Someone’s $2 parlay bet won $1,237.70, thanks to Jonas Jerebko’s tip-in to beat the Jazz on opening night.

The bettor had to correctly pick 10 wins that included college football and NBA games, plus have the Jazz-Warriors score total more than 217.5 points.

Done and done.

“It was fun,” Jerebko said after making his shot.

He has no idea.

MANNY MAYHEM

From The Onion: “Manny Machado Denies Playing Dirty After Late Slide Into Pitcher’s Mound.”