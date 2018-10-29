SALT LAKE CITY — FreedomWorks, the Washington, D.C.-based tea party group that targeted Sen. Orrin Hatch in 2012, announced Monday Rep. Mia Love's re-election bid will share in $270,000 being spent on 21 House races nationwide.

"She's a strong conservative and we're doing everything we can in some of these close races to make sure Republicans hold on to their House majority," FreedomWorks press secretary Peter Vicenzi said.

Vicenzi said $2,500 is being spent on a new texting campaign using Utah activists to get out the vote for Love in the 4th Congressional District, the group's first independent expenditure in her race.

FreedomWorks' involvement comes as a new New York Times poll found a tie between Love and her Democratic challenger, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams.

Both Love and McAdams had the support of 45 percent of those surveyed by the New York Times Oct. 24-26, and 9 percent were undecided. In the same poll, 51 percent said they wanted Republicans to maintain control of the House.

An internal poll released by McAdams earlier this month gave him a 1-point percentage lead and the race has been rated a toss-up by the Cook Political Report, FiveThirtyEight and other independent entities.

More than $1.5 million in independent expenditures is already going toward TV commercials in what's seen as the most competitive race in Republican-dominated Utah.

Love first ran for the seat in 2012, losing to then-Rep. Jim Matheson, the last Democrat to serve in Utah's congressional delegation. After Matheson retired, Love went on to beat Democrat Doug Owens in 2014 and again in 2016.

FreedomWorks was a prominent player in the unsuccessful effort to defeat Hatch in 2012, pumping more than $600,000 into the race by March of that year and helping to force the longtime Utah senator into a primary.

This election cycle, Vicenzi said FreedomWorks is involved in a lot more races around the country because "we need to maintain a Republican House majority so we can enact President Trump’s bold conservative agenda."