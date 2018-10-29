Junior goalkeeper Sabrina Macias Davis was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Davis recorded shutouts against San Francisco (4-0) and No. 6 Santa Clara (2-0) last week to lead the Cougars to an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament after earning at least a share of the conference title.

Against San Francisco, Davis grabbed four saves in goal, including two back-to-back saves in the 58th minute to keep the Dons from tying the match before BYU went on to score three more goals.

Davis had an impressive game against the Broncos after tallying another four saves between the posts. In the 55th minute, Santa Clara was awarded a penalty kick, and Davis denied the attempt to record her second penalty kick save in a row this season.

The native of Littleton, Colorado, has recorded 45 saves this season for a .763 save percentage. She has earned four solo shutouts this season and has shared time in goal in two other shutout victories.

This is the second week a BYU player has received the honor after Elise Flake was named the player of the week on Oct. 1.

