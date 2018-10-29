MOAB — Moab police continued Monday to look for a person of interest in the weekend shooting death of a local man.

About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a fight at a mobile home at 250 Walnut Lane. They arrived to find Edgar Luna Najera, 30, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

"First and foremost the Moab Police Department wishes to extend our deep and sincere condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Edgar Luna Najera," Moab Police Chief Jim Winder said in a prepared statement Monday. "Mr. Najera tragically and unnecessarily lost his life in yesterday's violent incident."

Police searched for five people who they say left the scene of the shooting in a black SUV. The SUV was later found abandoned, and four of the five people were identified and questioned.

Winder said he could not reveal more details about the shooting or what may have led to the deadly confrontation. Investigators were still seeking a person of interest Monday — Martin Armenta Verduzco Lopez, who goes by "Omar," believed to be 30-years old, who they believe may be headed to Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Moab Police Department at 435-259-8938.