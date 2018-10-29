SALT LAKE CITY — Is Halloween in for a giant shakeup?

What’s going on: Thousands of people across the country have a signed a petition to move Halloween from Oct. 31 to the final Saturday in October, USA Today reports.

On Friday, 8,000 people signed the Change.org petition, which will be sent to President Donald Trump.

The petition urges Trump to move Halloween.

Why?: The Halloween & Costume Association started the petition, arguing the new date would provide a "safer, longer, stress-free celebration."

It’s unclear why the group feels moving the holiday would help create a more stress-free environment.

“It makes more sense to have it always on a Saturday so that we don't have to worry about getting the kids home and in bed early for school the next day,” wrote commenter Danielle Paris. “Also, for most people, they wouldn't have to worry about working that day or the day following.”

“It gives children and parents alike time to enjoy Halloween without rushing, taking time off work to spend the evening with their children, and takes away the stigma of what some people think the holiday is really about and just makes it a really fun day,” wrote commenter Carolyn Boutin.

Bigger picture: Halloween dates back to the Celtic festival Samhain, which was originally celebrated on Nov. 1, according to History.com.

That date was chosen to mark the end of summer and the beginning of the dark winter.