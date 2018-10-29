South Summit (9-1) vs. Millard (9-2)

2A state tournament semifinal

Saturday, 11 a.m. (at Timpview High School)

Parry’s Power Guide : South Summit by 20

: South Summit by 20 All-time series : South Summit leads 13-5

: South Summit leads 13-5 Coach vs. coach : South Summit’s Mike Grajek leads Millard’s Ethan Stephenson, 3-0

: South Summit’s Mike Grajek leads Millard’s Ethan Stephenson, 3-0 Last meeting: Oct. 5, 2018 – South Summit 47, Millard 6

The task facing Millard in the 2A semifinals this Saturday against No. 1 South Summit is daunting, to say the least.

South Summit has soundly beat Millard seven straight years, including a 47-6 thumping back in Week 8. That game got out of hand quickly and the running clock mercy rule kicked in early in the third quarter.

For Millard, it’s excited for the opportunity to prove it can be more competitive against the 2A favorites as the program makes its first semifinal appearance since 2011 — also the last time it beat South Summit.

“We’re definitely excited to be where we are, happy, but not content. We definitely have the goal of doing better and doing more, but we are excited to be in the semis,” said Millard coach Ethan Stephenson.

“I feel like if we can play clean football, not shoot ourselves in the foot so many times making mistakes, little errors here or there and giving them touchdowns I think we can hang with them.”

It might’ve happened in the first meeting, but things snowballed quickly after South Summit’s Bruce Mitchell returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown for the 14-0 lead at the 1:36 mark of the first quarter.

Had Millard punched in that drive and tied the game 7-7 things might’ve unfolded differently. Instead, that 14-0 lead ballooned to 33-0 by halftime and then 40-0 before Millard finally scored its first touchdown midway through the third quarter.

“That’s what South Summit does, they score in spurts,” said Stephenson.

Senior quarterback Kael Atkinson is the catalyst to that explosive offense. The two-year starter has passed for nearly 3,000 yards this season and 34 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for six touchdowns, including two in last week’s 35-19 quarterfinal win over Enterprise as the Wildcats built a 35-0 lead in the third quarter.

“He’s done a great job in taking what the defense is giving us,” said South Summit coach Mike Grajek. “He does a really good job seeing the field and spends a lot of time watching film and seeing who’s covering who and anticipating before we get the situations we’ll see.”

Atkinson’s top weapon, Jared Dansie, has gone over 1,000 yards receiving this season and has also hauled in 12 touchdowns.

Those two were among just three returning starters offensively this season for South Summit. It took a while for the newcomers to adjust to the speed over varsity football but once they did the Wildcats have looked unbeatable.

South Summit leads 2A in both scoring offense and defense.

Millard ranks fourth in scoring offense and defense, and Grajek said that Millard’s physicality up front and dual-threat quarterback Brooks Myers are two things his team needs to be mindful of on Saturday.

……

South Summit statistical breakdown

Scoring offense : 41.9 ppg (1st in 2A)

: 41.9 ppg (1st in 2A) Scoring defense : 14.1 ppg (1st in 2A)

: 14.1 ppg (1st in 2A) Passing leader : Kael Atkinson (172-260, 66.2%, 2,777 yards, 34 TDs, 7 INTs)

: Kael Atkinson (172-260, 66.2%, 2,777 yards, 34 TDs, 7 INTs) Rushing leaders : Hagen Miles (29 carries, 266 yards, 4 TDs), Kael Atkinson (49 carries, 251 yards, 6 TDs)

: Hagen Miles (29 carries, 266 yards, 4 TDs), Kael Atkinson (49 carries, 251 yards, 6 TDs) Receiving leaders : Jared Dansie (70 rec., 1,027 yards, 12 TDs), McCall Rose (38 rec., 633 yards, 4 TDs)

: Jared Dansie (70 rec., 1,027 yards, 12 TDs), McCall Rose (38 rec., 633 yards, 4 TDs) Tackles leaders : Stats not provided

: Stats not provided Sack leaders : Stats not provided

: Stats not provided Interception leaders: Stats not provided

……

Millard statistical breakdown

Scoring offense : 29.1 ppg (4th in 2A)

: 29.1 ppg (4th in 2A) Scoring defense : 16.6 ppg (4th in 2A)

: 16.6 ppg (4th in 2A) Passing leader : Brooks Myers (155-274, 56.6%, 2,009 yards, 20 TDs, 11 INTs)

: Brooks Myers (155-274, 56.6%, 2,009 yards, 20 TDs, 11 INTs) Rushing leaders : Austin Burraston (145 carries, 825 yards, 11 TDs), Brooks Myers (106, 341 yards, 10 TDs)

: Austin Burraston (145 carries, 825 yards, 11 TDs), Brooks Myers (106, 341 yards, 10 TDs) Receiving leaders : Kael Myers (54 rec., 603 yards, 6 TDs), Sam Marshall (20 rec., 407 yards, 4 TDs)

: Kael Myers (54 rec., 603 yards, 6 TDs), Sam Marshall (20 rec., 407 yards, 4 TDs) Tackles leaders : Dillon Lund (89 tackles), Wyatt Taylor (78 tackles)

: Dillon Lund (89 tackles), Wyatt Taylor (78 tackles) Sack leaders : Hayes Monroe (5 sacks), Dillon Lund (4 sacks)

: Hayes Monroe (5 sacks), Dillon Lund (4 sacks) Interception leaders: Jed DeGraffenried (9 INTs), Jadden Cranney (6 INTs)

…….

Felt’s Facts for South Summit High School

Head Coach : 2016-current — Mike Grajek (31-3)

: 2016-current — Mike Grajek (31-3) All-time record: 393-332-8 (81 years)

393-332-8 (81 years) Region championships: 12 (1925, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 2000, 2009 co, 2013 co, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)

12 (1925, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 2000, 2009 co, 2013 co, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018) Playoff appearances: 42

42 Current playoff appearance streak: 10 (2009-2018)

10 (2009-2018) All-time playoff record: 55-34

55-34 State championships: 7 (1977, 1978, 1984, 1988, 2013, 2014, 2017)

7 (1977, 1978, 1984, 1988, 2013, 2014, 2017) State championship record: 7-9

……

Felt’s Facts for Millard High School