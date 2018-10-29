SALT LAKE CITY — Each of 44 Utah judges now seeking to remain on the bench has met the criteria to keep their jobs, according to a Utah panel that evaluates them in order to help voters.

But one advocate, with support of a former state lawmaker, has launched a campaign to oust a Provo judge. Heather Wolsey says 4th District Judge Christine Johnson is too lenient in sentencing abusers, including her ex-husband.

"When I saw her on the ballot, I decided to do something about it and take action," said Wolsey, one of three critics of Johnson who started the Families for Judicial Reform political action committee.

Dickson Burton, president of the Utah State Bar, sees it differently. He notes the 13-member Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission, an independent government group, unanimously voted to recommend Johnson be retained.

“That’s significant," Burton said. "It’s based on a lot more information, and a lot more cases, and a lot more detail."

He believes the panel's ratings are the best place for voters to learn how Utah judges are performing. And he notes those on the bench consider several factors — sentencing guidelines, recommendations from probation officers and others — that may not be apparent in news reports or at a single court hearing, he said.

Holly Richardson, a former Republican state legislator from Pleasant Grove, said news coverage of Johnson's decisions has illuminated what she believes is a pattern of leniency that she finds concerning.

"I do believe it is our right as citizens to do as much research as possible, with the resources available to us (and that includes media reports) on judicial retention," Richardson said. She notes that voters overwhelmingly retain Utah's judges, which are first appointed but must be sustained in a majority vote several years later.

"There has to be an effort to unseat a judge, or it’s just a rubber stamp and they stay in as long as they want," she said.

Wolsey's ex-husband Ronald Wolsey was granted probation after a jail term despite her protest in 2016. She and Richardson have identified several cases where they believe Johnson issued light sentences that didn't fit serious crimes, and where the judge didn't disclose when she had previously represented a defendant.

Johnson declined comment through Utah courts spokesman Geoff Fattah. A statement the two put together refutes how the critics characterized specifics in the cases, largely saying they are misleading and incorrect. Johnson had represented a defendant in a prior case, but it's only a conflict if a judge presides over the same exact case she argued as an attorney, the statement says.

Courts administrators don't take a position on a judge's bid for retention but want to make sure the public has accurate information, Fattah said.

Before it votes, the nonpartisan evaluation panel considers surveys of attorneys, jurors and court employees, in addition to public input, courtroom observers' notes and other criteria, said Jennifer Yim, the commission's director, in a meeting with the Deseret News and KSL editorial boards. Her committee does not evaluate whether a particular ruling was correct and does not investigate possible misconduct, she noted. Instead, it looks for broader trends in a judge's behavior and publishes its reports at judges.utah.gov.

In its summary of the survey responses about Johnson, the commission indicated she largely received good reviews, but some who responded critiqued her legal ability — which includes factors such as whether she adequately applied the law to facts, followed legal precedent or explained why she departed from it.

"Many respondents comment on her fairness, thoroughness and professionalism," the commissions report states. "However, a minority of respondents express varied criticism of the judge, particularly their concerns about legal skills." Despite the criticism, Johnson still scored a 4.2 rating out of 5 when it comes to legal ability, above the panel's 3.6 threshold.

According to the panel, 86 percent of those surveyed about Johnson recommended retaining her. Most district court judges scored 90 percent or higher, and Johnson is one of five that ranked in the 80s. They include: 6th District Judge Marvin Bagley at 88 percent; 2nd District Judge David Connors at 85 percent; 4th District Judge Roger Griffin at 89 percent and 1st District Judge Brandon Maynard, at 89 percent.

The highest-scoring judges, who tied at 98 percent, are 5th District Judge Keith Barnes; 2nd District Judge Joseph Bean and 4th District Judge Derek Pullan. Two judges scored with a percentage in the 70s: Summit County Justice Court Judge Shauna Kerr at 79 percent, and 4th District Juvenile Judge Brent Bartholomew at 76 percent.

The evaluations can be found at judges.utah.gov.

Then-Gov. Jon Huntsman appointed Johnson in 2008 to the court that serves Juab, Millard, Utah and Wasatch counties. She worked as a defense attorney and a Spanish Fork city prosecutor before that.

The findings are made available to judges before the deadline to file paperwork seeking retention, Yim said.

Two district judges in Utah have been voted out by a majority in recent memory, and that was before the Utah Legislature created the review panel of attorneys and others 10 years ago.

In 2006, 54 percent of voters in Salt Lake, Summit and Tooele counties removed then-3rd District Judge Leslie Lewis from the bench. Lewis drew criticism for having a courtroom spectator placed in a holding cell for 20 minutes after he sighed and left the room, and after a defense attorney said the judge shortened a defendant's sentence but told him not to tell prosecutors, a violation of professional conduct.

Four years earlier, another judge in the same district, David Young, lost by 53 percent in his retention election, after his critics in a public push cast him as lenient or biased in sex offender and DUI cases.

State and justice court judges go up for retention after their first three years behind the bench, and every six years after that; Supreme Court justices every 10.