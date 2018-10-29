Utah State sophomore quarterback Jordan Love was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s “Great 8” quarterbacks list for week nine of the college football season, it was announced Monday by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.

Additionally, Love was tabbed the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week and a Star of the Week by the Manning Award, after leading the 18th-ranked Aggies to a 61-19 win over New Mexico last Saturday on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

Joining Love on the “Great 8” list, as determined by voting from the award’s selection subcommittee, were Oklahoma State’s Taylor Cornelius, Syracuse’s Eric Dungey, Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald, Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Houston’s D’Eriq King, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew and Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray.

This marks the third time this season Love has been named to the “Great 8” list. All 130 Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks are eligible for the weekly honor. The winner of the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week Award, which will be one of this week’s “Great 8” quarterbacks, will be announced on Wednesday.

In Utah State’s victory over the Lobos, Love, who played only one series in the second half, was 23-of-34 passing for a career-high 448 yards and four touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for 15 yards and scored on a 1-yard run.

Love’s 448 yards passing, which came in the first half as he was 23-of-32 passing in the first 30 minutes of play, are the fourth-most in school history, including the most since 2000. Furthermore, they are the third-most passing yards by a Mountain West quarterback this year and tied for the 12th-most at the FBS level this season.

The native of Bakersfield, California, has now thrown for 300 yards in a game four times this season and five times in his career. He has also thrown at least four touchdown passes in three games this season, and he has multiple touchdown passes in five games this season and in seven games in his career.

In USU’s last six games alone, Love has thrown only one interception in a total of 177 pass attempts.

On the season, Love has completed 160-of-248 passes for 2,058 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. The 18 TD passes are tied for the ninth-most in a single season in school history, along with Chuckie Keeton (2013) and Travis Cox (2003). Keeton holds the single-season school record with 27 touchdown passes set in 2012.

Love’s completion percentage of 64.5 currently ranks fourth in a single season. Keeton, who is in his first season as an offensive graduate assistant at Utah State, also holds that school record at 69.4 percent set in 2013. For his career, Love is completing 59.8 percent of his passes (289-483), which ranks fifth all-time in school history.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback ranks third in the Mountain West and 14th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 18 (2.3 pg), third in the MW and 35th in the nation in completion percentage (.645), fourth in the MW and 23rd in the nation in passing efficiency (154.9), fifth in the MW and 27th in the nation in passing (257.3 ypg), fifth in the MW and 29th in the nation in completions (20.0 pg) and fifth in the MW and 35th in the nation in total offense (263.1 ypg).

Love has orchestrated a Utah State offense that is first in the Mountain West and third in the nation in scoring at 49.4 points per game. The Aggies are also second in the nation with 17 scoring drives of less than 60 seconds this season.

Utah State returns to the field on Saturday, Nov. 3, when it takes on Hawai’i at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The game is scheduled to kick off at 10 p.m. MT. The Aggies will close out the home portion of their schedule against San José State on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m., at Maverik Stadium.