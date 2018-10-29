After leading his team to its third-straight win, Weber State sophomore quarterback Jake Constantine has been honored as the ROOT SPORTS Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Constantine helped lead fourth-ranked Weber State to a 35-30 win at No. 22 North Dakota on Saturday. The sophomore from Camarillo, California, was responsible for four touchdowns and threw for a career-high 318 yards.

He finished the day 27 of 41 passing for 318 yards and threw three touchdown passes and ran for another touchdown in the win. He started the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then found Darryl Denby for a 69-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, the longest passing play for the Wildcats this season.

He connected with Justin Malone for a 15-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, then found Denby again for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

In seven games played this season, Constantine has thrown for 1,134 yards and nine touchdowns. He currently ranks sixth in the Big Sky in passing at 162 yards per game and is 10th in the league in total offense.

The Wildcats are 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Big Sky play heading into Saturday’s final regular season home game. WSU hosts Sacramento State at noon, at Stewart Stadium.