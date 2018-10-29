Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office.

It is the fourth time this year and fifth time in his career that the 6-foot-4, 225-pound native of Bakersfield, California, has earned conference player of the week accolades. Overall, this is the Aggies’ 22nd weekly accolade in their sixth season in the league.

Additionally, Love was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s “Great 8” quarterbacks list and a Star of the Week by the Manning Award, after leading the Aggies to a 61-19 rout over New Mexico last Saturday afternoon on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

Love’s four player of the week honors are the most by an Aggie in a single season since Chuckie Keeton was named the Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week four times during the 2012 campaign.

Love’s five player of the week honors overall are tied with Keeton for the third-most in school history, trailing Demario Brown, who was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week eight times, and Brad Bohn, who was named the Big West Special Teams Player of the Week seven times. In fact, Brown and Bohn ranked first and second, respectively, in Big West history for player of the week honors. San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny was named the MW Offensive Player of the Week five times in 2017.

In Utah State’s victory over the Lobos, Love, who played just one series in the second half, was 23-of-34 passing for a career-high 448 yards and four touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for 15 yards and scored on a 1-yard run against the Lobos.

Love’s 448 yards passing, all of which came in the first half as he was 23-of-32 passing in just the first 30 minutes of play, are the fourth-most in school history, including the most since 2000. They are also the third-most passing yards by a MW quarterback this year and tied for the 12th-most at the Football Bowl Subdivision level this season.

Love has now thrown for 300 yards in a game four times this season and five times in his career, and he has thrown at least four touchdown passes in three games this season. He also has multiple touchdown passes in five games this season and in seven games in his career.

In the Aggies’ last six games, Love has thrown only one interception in 177 pass attempts.

On the season, Love has completed 160-of-248 passes for 2,058 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. The 18 touchdown passes are tied for the ninth-most in a single season in school history, along with Chuckie Keeton (2013) and Travis Cox (2003).

Love’s completion percentage of 64.5 currently ranks fourth in a single season. For his career, Love is completing 59.8 percent of his passes (289-483), which ranks fifth all-time in school history.

Love ranks third in the Mountain West and 14th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 18 (2.3 pg), third in the MW and 35th in the nation in completion percentage (.645), fourth in the MW and 23rd in the nation in passing efficiency (154.9), fifth in the MW and 27th in the nation in passing (257.3 ypg), fifth in the MW and 29th in the nation in completions (20.0 pg) and fifth in the MW and 35th in the nation in total offense (263.1 ypg).

Love has orchestrated a Utah State offense that is first in the Mountain West and third in the nation in scoring at 49.4 points per game. The Aggies are also second in the nation with 17 scoring drives of less than 60 seconds so far this season.

San José State’s Dakari Monroe and Nevada’s Quinton Conaway were named the MW Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively.

Utah State is back in action on Saturday, Nov. 3, when it takes on Hawai’i at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The game will kick off at 10 p.m. MT. The Aggies will close out the home portion of their schedule against San José State on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m., at Maverik Stadium.