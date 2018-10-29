The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, has named eight quarterbacks as its “Stars of the Week,” and Utah State sophomore Jordan Love is on the list. Aggie fans can now go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for Love following his dominating first-half performance against New Mexico last weekend.

When voting closes on Thursday at 10 a.m., the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. You can vote online via Facebook.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

Joining Love on this week’s eight Manning Award Stars of the Week are Oklahoma State’s Taylor Cornelius, Syracuse’s Eric Dungey, Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald, Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Houston’s D’Eriq King, Oregon State’s Jake Luton and Washington State’s Gardner Minshew.

In Utah State’s victory over the Lobos, Love, who played just one series in the second half, was 23-of-34 passing for a career-high 448 yards and four touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for 15 yards and scored on a 1-yard run against the Lobos.

Love’s 448 yards passing, all of which came in the first half as he was 23-of-32 passing in the first 30 minutes of play, are the fourth-most in school history, including the most since 2000. Furthermore, they are the third-most passing yards by a MW quarterback this year and tied for the 12th-most at the Football Bowl Subdivision level this season.

The native of Bakersfield, California, has now thrown for 300 yards in a game four times this season and five times in his career, and he has thrown at least four touchdown passes in three games this season. He also has multiple touchdown passes in five games this season and in seven games in his career.

In the Aggies’ last six games alone, Love has thrown just one interception in a total of 177 pass attempts.

On the season, Love has completed 160-of-248 passes for 2,058 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. The 18 TD passes are tied for the ninth-most in a single season in school history, along with Chuckie Keeton (2013) and Travis Cox (2003). Keeton holds the single-season school record with 27 touchdown passes set in 2012.

Love’s completion percentage of 64.5 currently ranks fourth in a single season. Keeton, who is in his first season as an offensive graduate assistant at Utah State, also holds that school record at 69.4 percent set in 2013. For his career, Love is completing 59.8 percent of his passes (289-483), which ranks fifth all-time in school history.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Love ranks third in the Mountain West and 14th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 18 (2.3 pg), third in the MW and 35th in the nation in completion percentage (.645), fourth in the MW and 23rd in the nation in passing efficiency (154.9), fifth in the MW and 27th in the nation in passing (257.3 ypg), fifth in the MW and 29th in the nation in completions (20.0 pg) and fifth in the MW and 35th in the nation in total offense (263.1 ypg).

Love has orchestrated a Utah State offense that is first in the Mountain West and third in the nation in scoring at 49.4 points per game. The Aggies are also second in the nation with 17 scoring drives of less than 60 seconds on the season.

Utah State is back in action on Saturday, Nov. 3, when it takes on Hawai’i at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The game is scheduled to kick off at 10 p.m. MT. The Aggies will close out the home portion of their schedule against San José State on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m., at Maverik Stadium.