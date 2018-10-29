SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 29.
President Russell M. Nelson called the Chile temple dedication a “heavenly crescendo” for five-nation tour. Read more.
Sweeto Burrito’s owner keeps finding yummy things to shove in a tortilla. Read more.
The Utah Jazz defeated the Dallas Mavericks 113-104. Here are three takeaways.
The Deseret News offered a look into what gerrymandering is and how Proposition 4 aims to stop this practice in Utah.
Nearly 90,000 Salt Lake County residents could see a new property tax change next year. Read more.
Real Salt Lake clinches playoff spot after Galaxy blow 2-0 lead, fall to Dynamo. Read more.
Our most popular:
A look at our InDepth coverage:
Some national headlines:
- As worship began, a gunman brought evil to a Pittsburgh sanctuary [The Washington Post]
- Germany's Merkel is reportedly set to step down as party leader after dismal regional election [CNBC]
- Hurricane Oscar swirls over western Atlantic [CBS News]
- Indonesian plane crashes into the sea with more than 180 on board, all feared dead [The Washington Post]
- Jair Bolsonaro wins Brazil’s presidency, in a shift to the Far Right [The New York Times]
