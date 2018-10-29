Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The Concepcion Chile Temple in Concepcion, Chile, was dedicated by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 29.

President Russell M. Nelson called the Chile temple dedication a “heavenly crescendo” for five-nation tour. Read more.

Sweeto Burrito’s owner keeps finding yummy things to shove in a tortilla. Read more.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Dallas Mavericks 113-104. Here are three takeaways.

The Deseret News offered a look into what gerrymandering is and how Proposition 4 aims to stop this practice in Utah.

Nearly 90,000 Salt Lake County residents could see a new property tax change next year. Read more.

Real Salt Lake clinches playoff spot after Galaxy blow 2-0 lead, fall to Dynamo. Read more.

Some national headlines:

  • As worship began, a gunman brought evil to a Pittsburgh sanctuary [The Washington Post]
  • Germany's Merkel is reportedly set to step down as party leader after dismal regional election [CNBC]
  • Hurricane Oscar swirls over western Atlantic [CBS News]
  • Indonesian plane crashes into the sea with more than 180 on board, all feared dead [The Washington Post]
  • Jair Bolsonaro wins Brazil’s presidency, in a shift to the Far Right [The New York Times]
