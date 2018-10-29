When former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy was traded from the Detroit Lions to the New England Patriots, his NFL career hit a resurgence that’s included winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots.

Last Thursday, Van Noy noted on Twitter that it was the two-year anniversary since that trade while also giving a hashtag hat tip to two people who helped make it happen, New England coach/GM Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.

Happy anniversary to me and my trade day! What a day that turned out to be! #blessing #thanksbilltrill #thanksbob #champ — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 25, 2018

While Van Noy struggled to find consistency in Detroit, he's become a starter in New England and last week scored his first NFL touchdown off a blocked punt. He has 36 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery this season.

The linebacker expounded on how Belichick, who’s won five Super Bowls with the Patriots, has impacted his career.

“Saved it, probably, honestly. It’s been a blessing. Yeah, kind of changed my whole life type of deal. It was a huge blessing,” Van Noy said, according to WEEI Sports Radio.

Former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner and the Seattle Seahawks faced an old friend when Seattle beat the Detroit Lions and wide receiver Golden State 28-14 on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Wagner had some fun trash talking Tate.

“We stay in touch. We definitely stay in touch. You always want to see a guy do well. When I see, the Lions come on; I root for Golden and stuff like that. But when he plays us, I hope he gets no catches and no yards and he gets hit a bunch of times. I could care less what he does. As long as he's healthy, it's all good. But that's kind of how I look at it. It's a game,” he said, according to 247Sports.

Following the Seahawks’ win Sunday, which included Wagner leading Seattle with eight tackles and Tate grabbing seven receptions for 50 yards, the linebacker turned to Instagram to tease Tate again.

Speaking of Wagner, the former Aggie enjoyed that Utah State became ranked in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls Sunday for the first time since 2012.