WELLINGTON, Carbon County — A gas leak in Wellington may be leaving some residents there evacuated until as late as Monday evening, fire authorities say.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Wellington Fire Chief Matt Perea announced on Facebook a gas leak in the area of 600 East and Main Street had prompted evacuations in that neighborhood. The evacuations could last roughly 18 to 24 hours.

"Those affected have been contacted," Perea said.

The American Red Cross said on Twitter that as many as 200 residents could be displaced by the evacuation, and that it would be setting up an evacuation center for those affected. The evacuation center is located at the Wellington Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 935 E. Main.

No details about what may have caused the gas leak were immediately released.