MOAB — Moab police say they are investigating a person's shooting death as a homicide and are seeking the public's help locating a person of interest.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to a call reporting a fight at the mobile home court at 250 Walnut Lane, the agency said in a press release.

"When officers arrived they were contacted by a resident and led to a trailer where they discovered an individual deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds," the release said.

The victim is a male, and has been positively identified by investigators, but police had not publicly released his name or age as of late Sunday.

Moab police are seeking a person of interest in the case who they described as "a male Hispanic, approximately 30 years of age who may use the name Martin Armenta Verduzco Lopez," the agency said in the release.

"This individual is a person of interest in this homicide and caution should be used if he is located or observed," the agency said. "Information suggests this individual may have left the Moab area traveling to Grand Junction, Colorado."

Surrounding states, as well as the United States Customs and Border Patrol, have been alerted to the search, police said. The Utah State Bureau of Investigation has been assisting in the case.

No other details about the investigation, including any information about what may have led to the incident or how the victim may or may not have known the person who shot them, were immediately released.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Moab Police Department at 435-259-8938.