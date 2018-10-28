OGDEN — A man died early Sunday following an auto-pedestrian crash the night before on a busy Ogden roadway, according to police.

Just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday, a man in his 50s, was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Washington Boulevard at its intersection with 3rd Street, said Ogden Police Lt. Will Farr.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries early Sunday morning, Farr said. His name was not immediately released.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, according to Farr. The circumstances of the crash were still being investigated Sunday.