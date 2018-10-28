DALLAS — The Utah Jazz took control of the game in the fourth quarter to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-104 at American Airlines Center on Sunday to move to 3-0 on their current road trip.

Here's three main takeaways as the Jazz improved to 4-2 on the young season:

Utah went on a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter that was sparked by seven points from rookie Grayson Allen, including a 3-pointer, as the Jazz pushed their lead back to double-digits at 91-79. Utah led by as many as 15 down the stretch before holding on for the win.

Utah shot 52.5 percent from the field while holding the Mavericks (2-4) to 41.8 percent. The Jazz shot 11 fewer shots from the field and also had the edge in 3-point shooting: Utah made 10 of 25 from long range while Dallas shot 9 of 28.

Rudy Gobert paced the Jazz with a 23-point, 16-rebound double-double and added three blocks, two steals and two assists, while Donovan Mitchell poured in 20 points (on 10 of 19 shooting) and four assists. Georges Niang provided a spark off the bench with 13 points on 4 of 5 shooting, and Allen scored 11 on a perfect night shooting (3 of 3 from the field, 4 of 4 from the free-throw line) for his first double-digit scoring game of his career. Dennis Smith Jr. paced the Mavericks with 27 points, three assists and two blocks in the loss.

Next 3

Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Minnesota (2-4), 6 p.m. MDT

Friday, Nov. 2, vs. Memphis (3-2), 7 p.m. MDT

Saturday, Nov. 3, at Denver (4-1), 7 p.m. MDT