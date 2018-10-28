Alexandra Ortiz rides a golf cart scooter as she and friends get in a few holes at Forest Dale Golf Course in Salt Lake City on an unusually warm Sunday. According to KSL's Dan Guthrie, cooler conditions well settle in along the Wasatch Front as the work week begins. High temperatures will fall to the lower 60s for Monday on Monday after topping out in the low 70s on Sunday. It will be even chillier on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the lower 50s and upper 40s, respectively. A few storms will be possible starting Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.