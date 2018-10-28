Utah’s Tony Finau earned the largest paycheck of his professional career Sunday with a million-dollar payday — $1,072,000 to be exact — at the HSBC Champions Tournament Shanghai, China, one of the four World Golf Championships for the top golfers in the world.

However, it didn’t result in a victory, as Finau lost on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to Xander Schauffele after both players finished at 14-under-par 274 at Sheshan International Golf Club.

" Definitely feel like I let one get away. Xander played incredible golf today. It was playing tough out there. " Tony Finau

Finau had held the lead after the second and third rounds of the tournament, which featured 78 of the best golfers in the world and was three strokes ahead going into the final round. But he couldn’t quite hold on for what would have been his second PGA Tour victory, and certainly his biggest, after winning the Puerto Rico Open in 2016. Finau shot a 71 Sunday, while Schauffele had the low score of the day with a 68.

"Definitely feel like I let one get away," said Finau. "Xander played incredible golf today. It was playing tough out there. He posted a number and made birdie on a playoff hole when it counted. Hats off to him. He played nicely today and deserved to win."

Finau and Schauffele, a 25-year-old former San Diego State golfer, have developed a rivalry of sorts over the past few months. At the Open Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland, Schauffele and Finau played together for two rounds and both finished in the top 10, with Schauffele edging Finau by two shots, finishing in a tie for second while Finau tied for ninth.

But a couple of months later, the final spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team apparently came down to Finau and Schauffele and the Salt Lake native got the nod from captain Jim Furyk.

Finau started Sunday’s round with a bogey at the first hole, but came back with a birdie at No. 2. He sank another birdie at No. 10 to go two up, before making consecutive bogeys at 11 and 12, which dropped him into a tie with Schauffele at 12-under par for the tournament.

Finau retook the lead after a birdie at 14 and a bogey by Schauffele at 15, He kept the lead until the par-3 17th, when Schauffele sank a 15-foot birdie putt. Then at the par-5 18th, both players birdied, sending them back to 18 for the playoff.

On the playoff hole, Finau hit his drive into a tough lie in a bunker and couldn’t hit the green in two like Schauffele, who two-putted for a birdie and the win.

This was Finau’s first tournament of the season and like last year, he went home with a second-place finish. Last year, he finished second at the Safeway Open in California to get his season off to a strong start.