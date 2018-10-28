Through the first nine weeks of the college football season, Utah State ranks among the top-40 teams in the nation in 29 different statistical categories, including third in scoring offense at 49.4 points per game.

The Aggies, who are ranked 18th and 20th in this week’s Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls, respectively, are also tied for first in non-offensive touchdowns (eight), tied for second in defensive touchdowns (four), ranked third in turnovers forced (21), third in kickoff returns (29.3 yards per return), fifth in winning percentage (.875) and eighth in tackles for loss (8.1 per game).

Utah State, which is second in the nation with 17 scoring drives of less than 60 seconds on the season, is also tied for first in the nation with eight non-offensive touchdowns this year (four special teams, four defense).

The Aggies are first in the Mountain West in scoring with an average of 49.4 points per game, trailing only Alabama (54.1 ppg) and Houston (49.8 ppg). USU is also second in the MW and 18th in the nation in total offense (471.2 ypg), third in the MW and 11th in the nation in sacks allowed (1.0 ppg), third in the MW and 19th in the nation in completion percentage (.664), third in the MW and 45th in the nation in rushing offense (190.1 ypg), fourth in the MW and 22nd in the nation in passing efficiency (153.2) and fourth in the MW and 24th in the nation in passing offense (281.1 ypg). USU also ranks third in the MW and 22nd in the nation with a third-down conversion percentage of 46.3 (50-108).

Utah State ranks first in the Mountain West and eighth in the nation with an average of 8.1 tackles for loss per game. USU also ranks second in the MW and 15th in the nation in passing efficiency defense (107.0), second in the MW and 34th in the nation in passing defense (196.6 ypg), third in the MW and 33rd in the nation in sacks (2.63 pg), third in the MW and 35th in the nation in scoring defense (22.3 ppg), third in the MW and 39th in the nation in total defense (351.9 ypg) and seventh in the MW and 61st in the nation in rushing defense (155.3 ypg). USU’s defense is also averaging 6.38 three-and-outs per game to rank second in the nation, and it ranks fifth in the MW and 46th in the nation in third-down conversion percentage allowed at 36.2 (51-141).

The Aggies have forced 21 turnovers (12 interceptions, nine fumbles) this year to rank first in the Mountain West and third in the nation behind Kansas (23) and Georgia Southern (22). USU is also second in the MW and ninth in the nation with its 12 interceptions, third in the MW and 10th in the nation with its nine fumble recoveries and second in the MW and 10th in the nation in turnover margin (+1.0).

With its 21 turnovers this season, USU has now forced 162 turnovers in its last 83 games, including at least one turnover in 66 of its last 83 games. The Aggies have also recorded 78 interceptions in their last 70 games, including at least one pick in 40 of their last 70 games and multiple interceptions in 22 of their last 70 games. Overall, USU has forced three or more turnovers three times this year and in 20 of its last 58 games.

Utah State is second in the nation with its four defensive touchdowns this year, trailing Temple (five) and tied with Akron, Alabama and Fresno State. Senior S Gaje Ferguson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at No. 11 Michigan State, senior CB Deante Fortenberry returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico State, junior LB Tipa Galeai returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown at BYU and sophomore S Shaq Bond returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico. Overall, the Aggies have scored 20 defensive touchdowns in their last 67 games, including five last season to rank fourth in the nation.

Utah State ranks first in the Mountain West and third in the nation in kickoff returns (29.3 ypr), third in the MW and 42nd in the nation in net punting (39.27 ypp), fourth in the conference and 42nd in the nation in punt returns (11.1 ypr) and seventh in the MW and 66th in the nation in kickoff return defense (20.7 ypr).

Sophomore WR Savon Scarver leads the nation in kickoff returns (35.1 ypr) and is tied for first in the nation with his two kickoff returns for touchdowns (0.25 pg).

Junior PK Dominik Eberle leads the MW and ranks second in the nation in scoring (11.5 ppg), is first in the MW and fifth in the nation in field goals made (1.88 pg) and is third in the MW and 18th in the nation in field goal percentage (.833) as he is 15-of-18 on the season.

Senior DE Adewale Adeoye is tied for second in the nation with three fumbles recovered (0.38 pg).

Sophomore WR Jordan Nathan is tied for first in the MW and tied for third in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown (0.13 pg), and he is third in the MW and 28th in the nation in punt returns (10.1 ypr).

Sophomore S Baron Gajkowski is tied for first in the MW and tied for third in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown (0.13 pg).

Junior RB Darwin Thompson ranks first in the MW and seventh in the nation in yards per carry (7.0), first in the MW and eighth in the nation with 10 rushing touchdowns (1.3 pg), fourth in the MW and 75th in the nation in rushing (70.1 ypg), fifth in the MW and 64th in the nation in scoring (7.5 ppg) and ninth in the MW in all-purpose yards (92.5 pg).

Sophomore LB David Woodward ranks first in the MW and 12th in the nation in tackles (11.3 pg), third in the MW and tied for 29th in the nation in forced fumbles with two (0.29 pg) and seventh in the MW and 75th in the nation in sacks (0.6 pg).

Redshirt junior LB Tipa Galeai is tied for second in the MW and tied for 40th in the nation in sacks (0.7 pg), tied for fourth in the MW and tied for 44th in the nation in forced fumbles with two (0.25 pg), tied for ninth in the MW in tackles for loss (1.0 pg) and tied for 49th in the MW in tackles (4.9 pg).

Sophomore QB Jordan Love ranks third in the MW and 14th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 18 (2.3 pg), third in the MW and 35th in the nation in completion percentage (.645), fourth in the MW and 23rd in the nation in passing efficiency (154.9), fifth in the MW and 27th in the nation in passing (257.3 ypg), fifth in the MW and 29th in the nation in completions (20.0 pg) and fifth in the MW and 35th in the nation in total offense (263.1 ypg).

Senior S Jontrell Rocquemore is tied for fourth in the MW and tied for 55th in the nation with two interceptions (0.25 pg), as well as 35th in the MW in tackles (5.8 pg).

Ferguson is tied for fourth in the MW and tied for 55th in the nation with two interceptions (0.25 pg), and he is tied for 29th in the MW in tackles (5.9 pg).

Senior S Aaron Wade is tied for fourth in the MW and tied for 55th in the nation with two interceptions (0.25 pg), while Bond is tied for seventh in the MW in passes defended (0.88 pg).

Junior RB Gerold Bright ranks third in the MW and 32nd in the nation in yards per carry (6.0) and eighth in the MW and 97th in the nation in rushing (64.1 ypg).

Junior P Taylor Hintze ranks seventh in the MW and 38th in the nation in punting (43.1 ypp).

Junior CB DJ Williams is tied for seventh in the MW in passes defended (0.88 pg).

Senior WR Ron’quavion Tarver ranks ninth in the MW and 61st in the nation with five receiving touchdowns (0.6 pg), as well as ninth in the MW and 90th in the nation in receptions (4.6 pg).

Senior WR Jalen Greene ranks sixth in the MW and 69th in the nation in yards per reception (16.2).

Senior LB Chase Christiansen is tied for 13th in the MW in tackles (7.2 pg).