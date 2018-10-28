At halftime of Sunday’s match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Houston Dynamo, Real Salt Lake’s playoff hopes appeared like they were on life support.

The Galaxy led 2-0, and with a win, L.A. would pass idle RSL for the final postseason spot in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference. Real needed Los Angeles to either draw or lose on the day to earn a playoff spot.

Houston came to the rescue, though, scoring three goals in the second half to hand the Galaxy a 3-2 loss, clinching the MLS Cup playoff bid for Real.

RSL lost two games to Portland in October sandwiched around a victory over New England, leaving its playoff hopes until the final day of the MLS regular season.

Now, Real is postseason bound, set for a knockout round matchup with Los Angeles Football Club, which earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, on either Wednesday or Thursday.

Ola Kamara scored a pair of first-half goals for Los Angeles to give the Galaxy the upperhand on the playoff spot, but Houston began its rally in the 57th minute off a goal from Romell Quioto. Then, in the 73rd minute Mauro Manotas knotted the score on a penalty kick.

Manotas scored again in the 79th minute, forcing Los Angeles to need to score twice to steal back the playoff spot. It didn’t happen, as the score held.