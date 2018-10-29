SALT LAKE CITY — Chick-fil-A is about to get a little cheesy.
What’s going on: Chick-fil-A is testing a new side dish option of macaroni and cheese, Delish reports.
- The side dish is only available in six markets: Baltimore; Houston; San Antonio; Nashville; Phoenix and Greensboro, North Carolina.
- The limited tests will provide information on whether it can be used in the future nationwide.
- You can order the side dish through catering, too.
Bigger picture: Macaroni and cheese is a southern favorite that hasn't been included in the menu yet.
- “Chick-fil-A serving mac and cheese sounds like a given,” according to Delish. “The southern-based fast food chain (founded in Georgia) already has a lock on three southern staples: fried chicken, biscuits, and sweet tea. But surprisingly, the cheesy pasta has yet to arrive on menus nationwide. With any luck, though, that could be changing soon.”
- Earlier: Chick-fil-A told Business Insider earlier this year it was adding mac and cheese and baked beans to its test menus.
Reactions: People who tested the side dish have already reacted on Twitter, USA Today reports.