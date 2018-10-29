SALT LAKE CITY — Chick-fil-A is about to get a little cheesy.

What’s going on: Chick-fil-A is testing a new side dish option of macaroni and cheese, Delish reports.

The side dish is only available in six markets: Baltimore; Houston; San Antonio; Nashville; Phoenix and Greensboro, North Carolina.

The limited tests will provide information on whether it can be used in the future nationwide.

You can order the side dish through catering, too.

Bigger picture: Macaroni and cheese is a southern favorite that hasn’t been included in the menu yet.

“Chick-fil-A serving mac and cheese sounds like a given,” according to Delish. “The southern-based fast food chain (founded in Georgia) already has a lock on three southern staples: fried chicken, biscuits, and sweet tea. But surprisingly, the cheesy pasta has yet to arrive on menus nationwide. With any luck, though, that could be changing soon.”

Earlier: Chick-fil-A told Business Insider earlier this year it was adding mac and cheese and baked beans to its test menus.

Reactions: People who tested the side dish have already reacted on Twitter, USA Today reports.