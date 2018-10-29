Mark Lennihan, AP
Employees familiarize themselves with the new Chick-fil-A restaurant, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015 in New York. The Atlanta-based privately held franchise company has more than 1,900 restaurants in 41 states and Washington, D.C. The New York franchise, located a few blocks from Times Square, opens Saturday, Oct. 3, marking its push to become a bigger national player.

SALT LAKE CITY — Chick-fil-A is about to get a little cheesy.

What’s going on: Chick-fil-A is testing a new side dish option of macaroni and cheese, Delish reports.

  • The side dish is only available in six markets: Baltimore; Houston; San Antonio; Nashville; Phoenix and Greensboro, North Carolina.
  • The limited tests will provide information on whether it can be used in the future nationwide.
  • You can order the side dish through catering, too.

Bigger picture: Macaroni and cheese is a southern favorite that hasn’t been included in the menu yet.

  • “Chick-fil-A serving mac and cheese sounds like a given,” according to Delish. “The southern-based fast food chain (founded in Georgia) already has a lock on three southern staples: fried chicken, biscuits, and sweet tea. But surprisingly, the cheesy pasta has yet to arrive on menus nationwide. With any luck, though, that could be changing soon.”
  • Earlier: Chick-fil-A told Business Insider earlier this year it was adding mac and cheese and baked beans to its test menus.

Reactions: People who tested the side dish have already reacted on Twitter, USA Today reports.

