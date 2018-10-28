SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday is the last day for citizens to register to vote in the November general election by either appearing in person at a county clerk’s office or registering online.

But people can still register at the polls during early voting, which in many counties ends Friday, or even on Election Day.

Online voter registration is available for those with a current Utah driver’s license or state ID card at vote.utah.gov. The site can also direct you to your county clerk's office.

Those who are currently registered to vote in Salt Lake County and have moved within the county may update their registration address by calling or emailing the clerk’s office and provide their new address at 385-468-8683, or email [email protected]

Voters may check their registration status, find ballot drop boxes, early voting locations and view their sample ballot by visiting vote.utah.gov