For the first time since 2012, Utah State is in the top 25.

The Aggies jumped to No. 20 with 281 votes in the Coaches Poll released Sunday morning, their first time being ranked since finishing the 2012 season No. 16 in the Associated Press poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll. That Utah State team went 11-2.

Utah, meanwhile, leaped eights spots to No. 16 in the Coaches Poll (620 votes) after soundly defeating UCLA 41-10 at the Rose Bowl. The seven teams immediately in front of the Utes in last week’s Coaches Poll all lost.

The Aggies drubbed New Mexico 61-19 on Saturday for Utah State’s seventh straight win, while Utah’s blowout win over the Bruins was its fourth straight victory, all in Pac-12 play.

Last week, Utah State was two spots outside of the top 25 in both polls, while Utah came in at No. 23 (AP) and No. 24 (Coaches). The AP poll will be released at noon.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2018 season will be released Tuesday.