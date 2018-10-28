The weekend in FBS football in the Beehive State brought two excellent performances and one poor one.

What happened

On Friday night, the Utah Utes cruised past the UCLA Bruins 41-10 on the road, and then on Saturday, the Utah State Aggies demolished the New Mexico Lobos 61-19 at home while the BYU Cougars fell to the Northern Illinois Huskies 7-6, also at home.

3 stars

Zack Moss: The Utah running back rushed for a career-high 211 yards on 26 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Utes’ win. His performance came on a night when quarterback Tyler Huntley wasn’t at his best. Moss is now fourth in the nation in total rushing yards on the year with 964.

Jordan Love: We’ve put the Utah State quarterback here a number of times this season, but that’s a testament to how good he’s been, and Saturday was his best performance yet, at least from a statistical standpoint. The redshirt sophomore threw a career-high 448 yards, besting his previous career high by 92 (set last month). He also threw for four touchdowns and ran for another.

By the way, he did it all in barely more than one half of play.

Sione Takitaki: On a day when it was hard to find standouts for BYU (impossible on offense), we’ll give it to the linebacker, who led all players with 11 tackles, and was the only Cougar to record a sack.

Numbers to know

2: Utah wide receiver Britain Covey has now thrown two touchdown passes this season, both on trick plays. The former Timpview High School star quarterback has caught just one. While he’s only hit pay dirt once, Covey has more than double the receiving yards of the player who is second on the team in the category, Jaylen Dixon (531-250).

704: The Aggies set a new school record on Saturday for most yards gained in a game with 704.

204: Perhaps the biggest evidence of how much BYU struggled offensively on Saturday is the fact that the Cougar defense gave up just 204 yards, but the offense couldn’t capitalize on that.

Play of the weekend

It was hard to pick one, so here are two fun ones. First, Covey’s touchdown pass to Cole Fotheringham on Friday (note to offensive coordinators Troy Taylor, David Yost and Jeff Grimes: successful trick plays will virtually always end up getting praised in this spot. Just a heads up).

And second, a 100-yard pick-six from Utah State’s Shaq Bond.