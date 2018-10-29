BYU men’s tennis finished competing at the So Cal Intercollegiate on Saturday with some solid experience.

“What a great tournament. Our guys got a ton of match play in and got some good wins,” BYU assistant coach Aidan Carrazedo said. “We got better as the week went on, and I am proud of the fight and hunger in them.”

In the doubles main draw, BYU's Brocton Andrus and David Ball fell 8-4 to Bryce Pereira and Maximilian Wild of UCLA, ending their doubles play at the tournament.

In qualifying singles, Ball defeated Vatsal Bajpai of UC Irvine (UCI), 6-2, 6-4. In his next match, he fell to Alexander Slater of Cal Poly, 6-4, 7-6 (6). Jacob Tullis lost to UCI’s Aaron Bailey, 6-4, 6-3.

In extra singles matches, Andrus defeated Armin Rostami of the University of San Diego, 6-2, 3-0 (retired). Kobe Tran topped Southern Methodist University’s Blaise Fagan, 6-1, 6-3. In his second extra match, Tran handily beat Pratt Keera from USD, 6-3, 6-0. J. Tullis had a convincing victory over SMU’s Avery Pennywell, 6-2, 6-0.

The Cougars compete next at the ITA National Fall Championships on Oct. 31.