BYU’s defense atoned for giving up 43 points to San Jose State the week before by holding San Diego State scorelessin a 13-0 win at Cougar Stadium.

The Cougars held the Aztecs to record lows in total offense (122 yards) and it was the first time SDSU hadn’t scored in 146 games — a 28-0 loss to BYU in 1985.

Brian Gray returned a pick 39 yards for the game’s only touchdown, intercepting a pass intended for a teammate of his at El Camino JC.