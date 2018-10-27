OREM – Most competitors want more time on the court.

They want the ball in their hands, the responsibility on their shoulders.

Unless you play volleyball for Panguitch High. For the newly crowned 1A state champions, there is only one thing they crave more than their share of the glory– seeing their teammates get those opportunities.

“It’s really fun that we get to play everyone,” said senior Karlee Eyre, after the Bobcats swept Monticello 25-15, 25-14, 25-16. “We play 11 girls, and it’s really fun that everyone gets to play.”

It doesn’t matter if you’re the leading hitter or the best blocker. Nearly all of the players share time with a teammate, something that might bother some competitors.

Not this year’s team. It’s what allowed them to successfully defend their title in dominating fashion, sweeping every opponent they faced, including two ranked teams. It helped them earn a region title and a jaw-dropping 25-1 record.

It’s also what helped them overcome losing two starters from last year’s team before the season even began.

“We were all really upset,” said junior middle blocker Keisa Miller. “And then we just decided to come together. We’ve been playing together since we were in fifth grade. We are almost like sisters.”

That bond, they said, is what made losing two teammates who decided not to play this year.

“We were upset because we lost some friends,” Miller said. “And then because we thought it would cost us the state championship.”

Tears, conversations and eventually a deeper bond are what emerged from what Eyre called their greatest challenge of the season.

“At first, we thought, ‘Well, that’s our state team’,” Eyre said. “They were starters. But we overcame it wit communication and a strong bond. Before tryouts, we just talked and said, ‘We’re ok. We can still do this.’”

In Saturday night’s championship match, Panguitch worked like a well-oiled machine. They claimed the academic state championship for 1A (with a 3.95 team GPA) before earning their second straight title by sweeping a very talented Monticello team.

Panguitch was led by Taylia Norris, who earned 15 kills, Kapri Orton, who added seven kills, and Brianna Stowe, who finished with seven kills.

“It’s always a lot of pressure when you’ve done it,” said Panguitch head coach Troy Norris. “They just came together as a team. They were totally unselfish. We have six great hitters…two phenomenal setters that can get them the ball, and then our passers just did an outstanding job. If we pass, we’re just really, really tough.”

Monticellow was led by middle hitter Shalee Bradford and setter Tristen Esplin in an effort that their coached praised as they cradled the second-place trophy.

“I’m proud we didn’t quit,” said head coach Tony Esplin. That’s a very talented Panguitch team, and they deserved it. I’m just proud of my team because they worked hard and didn’t give up.”

Norris said the fact that his players embraced the team first mentality is a credit to them and attributable, in part, to their years of friendship.

“From the time they’re in fourth and fifth grade, I teach at the elementary, and I watch them out there playing pepper,” he said. “They’ve been doing it forever.” Many of the same girls helped the cross country team to a 1A title, led by Taylia Norris, who won the 1A individual title.

“Our team GPA is 3.95,” Norris said smiling. “That speaks pretty loudly to the class of girls we’ve got. They’re workers on the court and off the court.”

Senior libero Brittney Henrie echoed the sentiments of her teammates and coach. “I was definitely nervous,” she said of trying to win back-to-back titles. “And it was a challenge. But I think we all knew if we played like we could, we’d be able to pull it off.”