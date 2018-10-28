PROVO — BYU didn't provide much inspiration during Saturday's 7-6 loss versus visiting Northern Illinois, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' reverted back to form, after showing a lot of life two weeks ago in a 49-23 win over Hawaii, leading to yet another poor grade for that unit.

Grades are in for every unit's performance in a loss that very much puts BYU's bowl aspirations in serious jeopardy.

Offense

Ravell Call Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson looks to pass during NCAA football against the Northern Illinois Huskies in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.

DRAFT_JS_BLOCK:48d76

Freshman Zach Wilson went 18 of 30 through the air for 203 yards and a killer interception that all but ended things in place of directing the offense down the field for a game-winning score. That sort of thing happens to freshmen, although Wilson didn't receive much help from his teammates and was far from the main problem for the offense in the loss.

The Cougar offensive line, which blew open huge holes against Hawaii couldn't provide even small lanes for the running backs throughout much of the game. The running attack proved anemic, as a result, with the offense forced into way too many 3rd-and-long situations, where the Huskies were able to pin their ears back and mount furious pass rushes which the O-line had trouble picking up.

Perhaps the low point for the offense came as the third quarter wound down, with two straight illegal procedure penalties taking the offense from a first-and-goal situation from the five to the same situation from the 15. The end result was a field goal in place of what would have been a go-ahead touchdown.

Again BYU showed a lack of playmakers, with tight end Matt Bushman showing the most ability, although he finished with only three receptions for 68 yards, underscoring how ineffective everyone else was.

Northern Illinois and its 32nd-ranked defense nationally provided a real test for an offense that exploited Hawaii's 121st-ranked defense. The numbers and result prove the unit has a lot of work to do.

Grade: D

Defense

Allowing just seven points in any game should be more than enough to win, but transposed against a poor offensive showing, and it wasn't enough.

The low point for the defense was the first possession of the second half, where Northern Illinois marched straight down the field to take a 7-3 lead. But after that the unit responded, holding the Huskies time and again while allowing just 204 yards of total offense.

The defense wasn't perfect, but by-and-large the secondary cut down most big-play opportunities, allowing just 115 yards passing while the front defended the run with consistency. It should have been more than enough to secure a win, but due to scant offensive production, the Cougars faltered again at home.

The relative position group performances in microcosm occurred at the end of the game when BYU coach Kalani Sitake trusted his defense to hold Northern Illinois to a three-and-out rather than trust the offense to convert on a 4th-and-4 situation from the BYU 46-yard line. The plan worked perfectly, with the defense setting up the offense for a game-winning drive, but another mistake ended the drive quickly with the Cougars taking the tough loss.

Grade: B+

Special Teams

Ravell Call Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Skyler Southam misses a fourth quarter field goal during NCAA football in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.

The special teams were unremarkable throughout, although the units did relatively nothing to give Northern Illinois any type of advantage.

Punter Rhett Almond was mildly efficient with his seven punts which went for a 42-yard average, of which just one punt was returned for a scant three yards. Kicker Skyler Southam when 2-of-3 in his field goal attempts, although it's tough to lay blame on a kicker missing from 51 yards out.

Disaster was averted when punt returner Michael Shelton was able to track down a muffed punt return that would have set up Northern Illinois in prime position to score.

Grade: B

Overall

Whenever BYU shows signs of turning a corner, fans are largely treated to what they saw play out on Saturday. Northern Illinois is a quality opponent but is an opponent a program like BYU shouldn't have much trouble getting by at home in late October.

Stringing together solid performances has proven a tough hurdle for BYU under the command of Sitake, with the team left again searching for answers while being up against it in becoming bowl eligible for the second season in a row.

Overall it was an uninspiring performance in front of an ever-decreasing crowd at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The defense gets high marks for its overall performance, but the offense again laid a brick in what has become a way too consistent theme over the past three seasons.

Grade: C