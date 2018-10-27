NEW ORLEANS — Thabo Sefolosha has served his time for committing the crime.

After completing his five-game suspension for violating terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, the Utah Jazz wing will be available to suit up for the Dallas Mavericks game on Sunday in the American Airlines Center.

The rules have prohibited him from being in the arena to support the team during games while sitting out, which is why he wasn’t in attendance for Utah’s latest 132-111 victory at New Orleans on Saturday.

Sefolosha appeared in four of Utah’s preseason games, averaging 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 13.7 minutes, but has been sidelined from official games since a Jan. 12 contest at Charlotte, during the 2017-18 season, where he suffered a torn MCL in his right knee. He then elected to undergo a season-ending surgery on Jan. 17 by team physician Dr. Travis Maak.

Former Iowa State star Georges Niang has earned trust from Jazz coach Quin Snyder off the bench at the forward spot through the first five games, so it’s unclear of what particular on-court role Sefolosha will serve right away.

However, his veteran leadership has been on display even when he wasn’t on the floor.

“Missing someone more than anything, what you’re really saying is that they have the ability to contribute and anyone that has the ability to contribute, you could miss them at various times,” Snyder said. “You don’t know when that opportunity necessarily presents itself in a tangible way but Thabo’s certainly someone that has done that before and his contribution is the subtleties.

“Thabo’s voice and his leadership have been something that has been important to our group even when he’s been out.”

The 13-year veteran averaged 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 38 games on 49.2 percent shooting last season before getting hurt. Those were his best numbers since the 2008-09 campaign and his teammates are looking forward to welcoming him back.

“It’ll be a great addition to get him back into this locker room with the years of service that he’s put in the game,” said Jazz big man Ekpe Udoh, who’s also a respected voice in the locker room. “He’s just a veteran voice who has been here and been to The Finals so it’ll be great to have him back tomorrow night.

“He’s probably more vocal than I am,” Udoh added. “I would probably say I’m more individual with my approach unless we’re out here not even giving our all.”