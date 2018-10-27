NEW ORLEANS — Roughly 35 minutes ahead of the tipoff versus Utah, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that All-Star forward Anthony Davis would sit with a right elbow sprain.

Julius Randle started in place of the injured Davis, but didn’t have the same effect down low against Jazz center Rudy Gobert & Co. as Utah earned its second straight road win, 132-111.

The Pelicans were playing on the second night of a back-to-back, after narrowly beating the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, 117-115, and Utah took advantage.

Davis logged 18 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in the Nets victory, but hurt his elbow during the game then it got worse once he got home which went into the decision to rest him.

In the midst of their first multi-game road trip of the young season, Utah led by as many as 28 points in the second half with Gobert feasting in the paint early, but had it trimmed to eight after a Wesley Johnson trey at 6:34 in the fourth.

AP Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the basket between New Orleans Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic (3) and forward Julius Randle (30), as Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A win would’ve marked New Orleans’ second 5-0 start in franchise history, but instead they were handed their first L of the season.

“We gotta get a win. I come here to get a win,” said Gobert, who posted a season-high 25 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks with 10 dunks. “I come here to win. AD, not AD, I come here to win.”

After entering the game shooting 21.9 percent from the field, Jazz guard Ricky Rubio also broke out of his slump to post 28 points, 12 assists and six rebounds on 8-for-14 shooting with three treys. In Rubio’s last trip to New Orleans on March 11 of the 2017-18 season, he also went off for 30 points and seven dimes in a 116-99 win.

Rubio got off to a hot start, going 4-for-6 from the field with nine points in the first quarter after changing his overall mindset to the game.

He watched film and noticed almost all the shots he was taking before the New Orleans stop were forced so he decided to let the game come to him while making the best reads.

“I think I was a little obsessed to really show how much I worked this summer in the first games of the season and I’ve got to let the game come to me instead of just going out there and trying to force things,” Rubio said. “I think the first couple, three games I was a little anxious for that.”

Jazz’s Ricky Rubio said he watched film and noticed almost all the shots he was taking before the Pelicans stop were forced so he decided to let the game come to him. “I was a little obsessed to really show how much I worked this summer in the first games of the season,” he said. pic.twitter.com/FIgU5h8AYv — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 28, 2018

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell can certainly relate to Rubio’s early struggles this season as he too was pressing the action through the first three games before a breakout 38-point performance in Houston Wednesday. Mitchell was also efficient in the Pelicans win with 22 points and six assists on 7-for-10 shooting. The Jazz shot 52.3 percent from the field as a team while holding New Orleans to 42.1 percent.

“Obviously, he was struggling a little bit the first few games, as I was myself, but he just kept being confident,” Mitchell said. “He just kept attacking, being aggressive. You can’t lose that and we have the faith in him to go out there and do his thing. I’m so happy for the way he played today.”

At halftime, the Jazz lead 64-49 while maintaining control in the second half. Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic finished with a team-high 25 points and eight rebounds.

Jrue Holiday scored 18 points with six assists while Randle added 12 points on the night.

“I felt like, they came out and knocked down some shots,” Holiday said. “Ricky (Rubio) and Gobert (Rudy) really got the whole lob situation going. Next time I think we’ve got to do a better job at containing them too.”

AP Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder calls from the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Jazz don’t have much time to celebrate the New Orleans win, though, with Dallas scheduled next on the second night of a back-to-back on the road Sunday. Even with the win, Jazz coach Quin Snyder still sees things to work on.

“I think passes were precise. Obviously with [Anthony Davis] out away from the rim, guys were throwing the ball high,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. “Our bigs could stretch and get it, which was very precise. Defensively we have too many lapses, which will catch us.

“There has to be an urgency to execute defensively, particularly when we are scoring the ball.”