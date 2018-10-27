OREM — Down to match point, trailing 14-12 in the fifth set of the 2A volleyball championship match, things looked bleak for North Summit, but the Braves never lost hope.

“Never say die. Just battle. We knew it was going to be tough, they’re (Enterprise) an awesome team, and we just wanted to show up and work together and be a team out there, and we did that,” North Summit coach Samantha Stephens said.

With its back against the wall, the Braves scored the next four points to pull off an incredible 3-2 (20-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 16-14) come-from-behind victory over Enterprise to win its third straight 2A volleyball state title, completing the first volleyball three-peat in school history. It’s the second straight victory over Enterprise in a state volleyball championship.

What was the message before the fifth and final set?

“I told them, ‘It’s not over. We’ve got to fight for every point and keep fighting. (Enterprise’s) Ronnie (Robinson) is a tough player, but when she gets on the back row, that’s when we have to score our points, so that’s what we tried to do,” Stephens said.

“We just said, ‘This is our game, and we’re going to win this.’ We had no doubt we would accomplish that,” North Summit outside hitter Kennady McQueen said.

Enterprise took the first set, 25-20, but North Summit grouped together and stormed back to win the second set, 25-14.

The Wolves took a commanding 2-1 lead after winning the third set, 25-20, and in the fourth set, looked to have all of the momentum, but the end of the set, the Braves won six of the last eight points to send the match to a winner-take-all fifth set.

The fifth set presented even more adversity for North Summit. Out of the gates, Enterprise grabbed five of the first six points of the match, but North Summit, powered by McQueen, evened the score at five-all. The Wolves responded by scoring the next six points to make the score 11-5. The Braves would score the next four points to get within 11-9, but Enterprise added to its lead, scoring the 21st, 25thand 26thpoints of the match to give it a 14-12 advantage until North Summit made its comeback.

“They never give up. They stayed calm and they battled all year and they’ve been in tough situations, but they stay calm and they just do what they need to do to win games. It’s been an amazing season,” Stephens said.

McQueen led the Braves with 26 kills, Teesha Richins had 19 kills and Hannah Lamon had 51 assists.

“I’m just glad that when we needed it, someone came up, and it included everyone. Everyone stepped up huge,” McQueen said.

“Kennady McQueen came in clutch this last game and Taylor Otterness, our libero, served tough … they all just stepped up at different times, they did some great things. It was total team, teamwork,” Stephens said.

After the final point, North Summit fans jumped around in the stands, not believing what they just saw, while the players poured on to the court to celebrate with their teammates.

“We are a family, for sure,” McQueen said.