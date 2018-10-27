SALT LAKE CITY — Police are seeking four suspects following a shooting Saturday morning that left one man in critical condition.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Justin Hudson said officers responded to a report just after 10 a.m. Saturday of a shooting at a residence near 1000 South and 900 West. A 40-year-old male was found wounded by gunfire and unconscious. Hudson said the man, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses told police that up to four people fled the scene, heading both north and south from the residence. Police were only able to get a single description of a suspect who was possibly a younger male in a gray jacket, gray pants and a black hat.

Hudson said a person living in a trailer behind the residence where the shooting took place rendered aid to the victim until police arrived.

No firearms were found at the scene of the incident. Police said the victim did not live at the residence and have not determined how the victim knows the suspects.